Colts vs. Lions: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return from their bye week with a road trip against the Detroit Lions in Week 8.
Game Information
Indianapolis Colts (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-3)
Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1:00 p.m. ET
Ford Field — Detroit, MI
Television
Broadcast: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color commentary), Michael Grady (sideline)
TV Map: Those in the orange region get the game on the local CBS channel.
Radio
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 99 (XM App 389)
Sirius XM Radio (Lions) — Channel 108 (XM App 231)
Streaming
Injuries
Opponent Site
Picks and Predictions
Social Media
