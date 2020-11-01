Colts vs. Lions: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 8

Kevin Hickey

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return from their bye week with a road trip against the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

Game Information

Indianapolis Colts (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-3)
Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1:00 p.m. ET
Ford Field — Detroit, MI

Television

Broadcast: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color commentary), Michael Grady (sideline)

TV Map: Those in the orange region get the game on the local CBS channel.

Radio

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 99 (XM App 389)
Sirius XM Radio (Lions) — Channel 108 (XM App 231)

Streaming

fuboTV (try it free)

