Colts vs. Lions: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Detroit Lions for their only home game of the preseason on Saturday.

Following two very physical joint practices at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, both teams are ready to get it going for an afternoon start. The Colts are sitting the majority of their starters following the physical practices.

Here’s the game information for the preseason Week 2 matchup:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-1) vs Detroit Lions (0-1)

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch

Channel: Fox59 (regional)

Broadcast: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) and Larra Overton (sideline)

How to Listen

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

Story continues

fuboTV (try it free)

Indianapolis Colts official app

Indianapolis Colts official website

NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)

Upcoming Games

Saturday, Aug. 27 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:00 p.m.

Injuries

Colts – No preseason injury reports.

Lions – No preseason injury reports.

Social Media

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Opponent Site

Lions Wire

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire