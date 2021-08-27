Colts vs. Lions preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen, stream online

In this article:

The Indianapolis Colts wrap up the preseason on Frida with a road visit against the Detroit Lions.

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions

When: Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

How To Watch

Local: Fox59

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Opponent Site

Lions Wire

Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time Network Result Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. Fox59 Win (21-18) Saturday, Aug. 21 at Minnesota Vikings 8:00 p.m. Fox59 Win (12-10) Friday, Aug. 27 at Detroit Lions 7:00 p.m. Fox59 —

Social Media

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Download the Sports Wire App (Apple Devices | Android Devices)

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts place G Quenton Nelson, LT Eric Fisher on COVID-19 list Colts face tough roster decision with WR battle Colts reach injury settlement with DE Damontre Moore

List