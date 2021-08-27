Colts vs. Lions preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen, stream online
The Indianapolis Colts wrap up the preseason on Frida with a road visit against the Detroit Lions.
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
When: Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
How To Watch
Local: Fox59
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Preseason Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Network
Result
Sunday, Aug. 15
vs. Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m.
Fox59
Win (21-18)
Saturday, Aug. 21
at Minnesota Vikings
8:00 p.m.
Fox59
Win (12-10)
Friday, Aug. 27
at Detroit Lions
7:00 p.m.
Fox59
—
Social Media
