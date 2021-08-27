Colts vs. Lions preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen, stream online

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts wrap up the preseason on Frida with a road visit against the Detroit Lions.

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
When: Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

How To Watch

Local: Fox59

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Opponent Site

Lions Wire

Preseason Schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Network

Result

Sunday, Aug. 15

vs. Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m.

Fox59

Win (21-18)

Saturday, Aug. 21

at Minnesota Vikings

8:00 p.m.

Fox59

Win (12-10)

Friday, Aug. 27

at Detroit Lions

7:00 p.m.

Fox59

