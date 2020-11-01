Colts vs. Lions: Inactive players for Week 8

Kevin Hickey

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) and Detroit Lions (3-3) have released their inactive players list ahead of the Week 8 matchup on Sunday at Ford Field.

Though no players were ruled out when the final injury reports came out on Friday, there were six players listed as questionable for the matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 8:

Name Position Injury
Tremon Smith CB
Dezmon Patmon WR
Ron’Dell Carter DT
Noah Togiai TE
Jacob Eason QB

Both center Ryan Kelly and tight end Mo Alie-Cox were listed as questionable entering the matchup but are active on Sunday.

Here are the inactive players for the Lions in Week 8:

Name Position Injury
Desmond Trufant CB Hamstring
David Blough QB
Mike Ford CB
Logan Stenberg OL
Quintez Cephus WR

