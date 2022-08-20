Colts vs. Lions: 6 position battles to watch in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are set to square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for a preseason Week 2 matchup.

While the starters are not expected to play following a pair of physical joint practices this week, there are still plenty of position battles that will be taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Here are six position battles to watch in the preseason Week 2 matchup:

Running Back

We won’t see Jonathan Taylor at all this preseason and it wouldn’t be a shock if we didn’t see Nyheim Hines much—or at all—Saturday. But there is a robust competition behind those two for the depth roles in the backfield.

Entering this game, Lindsay is the leader for the RB3 role behind Taylor and Hines. Given the Colts like to keep a fourth running back for special teams purposes, there’s a solid battle there as well.

Behind Lindsay, it appears Ty’Son Williams is next in line followed by Deon Jackson and a pair of undrafted rookies in D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell.

Kicker

Another year, another kicker battle for the Colts. Blankenship is going into his third season and appears to be the leader of this competition over Jake Verity, who has struggled with consistency despite having more range on his kicks. Can Blankenship put this battle to rest?

Wide Receiver

For a while, we thought the Colts might only carry five wide receivers because they were going to carry four tight ends on the roster. However, the injury to Andrew Ogletree opens up a spot.

The final two spots in the wide receiver room are completely wide open and there hasn’t been much made in the way of a leader. It was Keke Coutee for a moment, but he’s dealing with a groin injury and hasn’t done anything since the preseason opener.

Dezmon Patmon has had some flashes while Mike Strachan quickly got to work after returning from the PUP list this week.

Depth DT

There is still a pretty big competition for the depth roles behind Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner. As Chris Williams has missed the majority of training camp, it has given more opportunities for players like R.J. McIntosh, along with draft picks Eric Johnson II and Curtis Brooks. The roles are still pretty much up for grabs going into this game.

No. 5 cornerback

There is a solid competition for the final two spots in the cornerback room. Tony Brown seems to be leading the way for the No. 5 role, and it’s anyone’s guess who will win the final spot.

Marvell Tell III is seemingly in the mix while other players like seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II, Chris Wilcox, Anthony Chesley and undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers also are in the mix.

No. 2 tight end

With the unfortunate news surrounding Andrew Ogletree, the main competition at tight end comes down to second-year Kylen Granson and rookie third-round pick Jelani Woods. Both players had strong showings in the preseason opener and solid performances in the joint training camp practices against the Lions.

Entering this preseason game, it’s Granson’s job to lose, but Woods has the kind of skill set that can vault him up the depth chart if he starts to find his groove.

