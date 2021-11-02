Colts vs. Jets: Updated injury report in Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) released their updated injury reports on Tuesday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ran another jog-through on Tuesday so the statuses listed are only estimates had they practiced. There was only one change on the injury report for the Colts on Tuesday.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (11/1)
Tue. (11/2)
Wed. (11/3)
Status
WR T.Y. Hilton
Concussion
DNP
DNP
CB BoPete Keyes
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Calf
DNP
DNP
Toe
LP
DNP
Notes
Only LG Quenton Nelson had his status changed. Even though he was an estimated DNP on Tuesday, he still has a shot to play if he practices in a limited capacity on Wednesday before the final injury report comes out.
We already know WR T.Y. Hilton won’t clear the concussion protocol in time for the game and that it’s unlikely S Khari Willis will be healthy enough to turn around on a short week.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jets in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (11/1)
Tue. (11/2)
Wed. (11/3)
Status
RB Tevin Coleman
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Corey Davis
Hip
DNP
DNP
OL George Fant
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DL Bryce Huff
Back
DNP
DNP
TE Trevon Wesco
Knee
DNP
LP
QB Zach Wilson
Knee
DNP
DNP
The final injury report with designations will be released Wednesday.
