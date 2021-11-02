Breaking News:

Colts vs. Jets: Updated injury report in Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) released their updated injury reports on Tuesday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ran another jog-through on Tuesday so the statuses listed are only estimates had they practiced. There was only one change on the injury report for the Colts on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/1)

Tue. (11/2)

Wed. (11/3)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Concussion

DNP

DNP

CB BoPete Keyes

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

S Khari Willis

Calf

DNP

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Toe

LP

DNP

Notes

  • Only LG Quenton Nelson had his status changed. Even though he was an estimated DNP on Tuesday, he still has a shot to play if he practices in a limited capacity on Wednesday before the final injury report comes out.

  • We already know WR T.Y. Hilton won’t clear the concussion protocol in time for the game and that it’s unlikely S Khari Willis will be healthy enough to turn around on a short week.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jets in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/1)

Tue. (11/2)

Wed. (11/3)

Status

RB Tevin Coleman

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR Corey Davis

Hip

DNP

DNP

OL George Fant

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DL Bryce Huff

Back

DNP

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco

Knee

DNP

LP

QB Zach Wilson

Knee

DNP

DNP

The final injury report with designations will be released Wednesday.

