Colts vs. Jets: Updated injury report in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) released their updated injury reports on Tuesday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ran another jog-through on Tuesday so the statuses listed are only estimates had they practiced. There was only one change on the injury report for the Colts on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (11/1) Tue. (11/2) Wed. (11/3) Status WR T.Y. Hilton Concussion DNP DNP CB BoPete Keyes Hamstring DNP DNP S Khari Willis Calf DNP DNP G Quenton Nelson Toe LP DNP

Notes

Only LG Quenton Nelson had his status changed. Even though he was an estimated DNP on Tuesday, he still has a shot to play if he practices in a limited capacity on Wednesday before the final injury report comes out.

We already know WR T.Y. Hilton won’t clear the concussion protocol in time for the game and that it’s unlikely S Khari Willis will be healthy enough to turn around on a short week.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jets in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (11/1) Tue. (11/2) Wed. (11/3) Status RB Tevin Coleman Hamstring DNP DNP WR Corey Davis Hip DNP DNP OL George Fant Ankle DNP DNP DL Bryce Huff Back DNP DNP TE Trevon Wesco Knee DNP LP QB Zach Wilson Knee DNP DNP

The final injury report with designations will be released Wednesday.

