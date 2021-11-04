Colts vs. Jets: Staff picks and predictions in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will be hosting their first prime-time game on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2017 when the New York Jets (2-5) visit the Circle City.

As the experts have weighed in on their picks for the matchup, the Colts will be entering Thursday night as heavy favorites over the Jets.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff feels about the Week 9 matchup:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Colts 31, Jets 20

While the Colts are coming off of a heartbreaking loss against a divisional opponent, the Jets are looking to ride the momentum from an upset win at home over one of the top teams in the AFC.

This is going to be the game that Jonathan Taylor takes over the point where even those living under a rock understand he’s arguably the best young running back in the game. The Jets have been gashed by the run so Taylor should eat.

The defense for the Colts typically beats up on bad and/or inexperienced quarterbacks. Mike White was solid in the upset win, but the Colts should be able to do enough to make him uncomfortable on Thursday night.

All in all, the Colts have to win this game. They may struggle against winning teams, but they know how to beat up on the bad ones. That’s what happens at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL): Colts 31, Jets 17

Where do the Indianapolis Colts go from here? Do they come out and handle business against team they should beat or do they stumble in a close or even worse, embarrass themselves in front of a national audience? I’m in the belief that Frank Reich will have his team ready to shake off the disappointing loss on Sunday. This time around he features his star running back and gives him the stage to go off on Thursday night.

Jonathan Taylor gallups over 100 rushing yards and a couple touchdowns as he takes advantage of his offensive line dominating the trenches. Darius Leonard makes sure his defense doesn’t come out flat.

Story continues

They harass Mike White all night and force him to make bad decisions that they can capitalize on. All three phases of the game show up for the Colts in the Week 9 kickoff game and they beat the Jets

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Colts 30, Jets 13

The Colts are looking to get back on track after that abysmal loss to the Titans Sunday. The Jets are coming off a huge win against the Bengals, in which their offensive finally found its rhythm. However, this game should be in the Colts hands from start to finish.

New York’s secondary has struggled for much of this season, and they get the privilege of facing off against Michale Pittman Jr. who has been an unstoppable force the past three weeks. Look for he and Carson Wentz to pick up where they left off against Tennessee.

The biggest challenge for the Colts will be getting the run game going. The Jets have size in their front seven with guys like Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosely. If the offensive line can get a push up front, Jonathan Taylor should have productive game.

The Colts will come away with an easy win in their first home prime time game in what feels like an eternity. Hopefully this game can ignite Frank Reich’s team to keep contending in the AFC.

Nick Melillo (@CircleCity21): Colts 27, Jets 17

Gonna go with the Colts in this one. First primetime game at home in too long for Indianapolis. I think Jonathan Taylor puts on a show tonight and proves that more late games should be scheduled here in the future. Also expect a bounce-back performance from QB Carson Wentz.

Standings

1. John (6-2)

2. Kevin (5-3)

3. Cody (5-3)

4. Nick (3-5)