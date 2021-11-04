Colts vs. Jets: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) are all set for a prime-time bout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night.

In what will be Frank Reich’s first Thursday night game at home since becoming the head coach of the Colts, Indy is favored pretty heavily in this Week 9 matchup.

Here’s how the experts around the league are picking this matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) TBD — Mike Jones (USA TODAY) TBD — Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) TBD — Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 31-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Colts 27-17 Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Colts N/A Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 31-19 Gary Phillips (Jets Wire) Jets 27-17 Bleacher Report Colts 26-21

The Colts narrowly lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 in overtime while the Jets shocked the world with an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

The Colts will be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol, and without their top safeties in Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon.

This should be a game the Colts handle with relative ease but given that it’s the NFL—and Thursday night—anything can happen.

