Colts vs. Jets: Key matchups to watch in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) will be battling it out on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Opening as heavy favorites, the Colts will be relying on several playmakers to win their individual matchups against the Jets. Meanwhile, New York will be relying on their playmakers to help pull off an upset for the second straight week.

Here are four key matchups to watch in the game between the Colts and Jets:

Jets DL Quinnen Williams vs. Colts LG Quenton Nelson

This will be a matchup that should be fun to watch. The No. 3 overall pick from 2019 with the Jets going against the No. 6 overall pick from 2018 with the Colts. Williams hasn’t quite made good on the draft capital the Jets spent on him, but he’s still a solid player on the interior. His 22 total pressures are 11th among interior defenders, per Pro Football Focus, while Nelson has allowed just five total pressures on 194 pass-blocking snaps.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jets CB Bryce Hall

These two second-year players are enjoying strong developments in their careers. Pittman Jr. has completely taken over as the alpha in the passing game as he leads the Colts in targets (65), receptions (45), receiving yards (594) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (4). Meanwhile, Hall is allowing a 57.6% catch rate in coverage.

Colts DE Kwity Paye vs. Jets LT George Fant

The Colts have yet to see the breakout of the rookie defensive end but there is hope yet that it might happen this week. The Jets are without starter Mekhi Becton and have turned to Fant as a replacement at left tackle. Fant has been playing extremely well at left tackle, allowing no sacks and just nine pressures on 274 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder vs. Colts CB Kenny Moore

While the Jets have some emerging talent but the main player on offense the Colts need to concern themselves with is Crowder. The veteran slot receiver is the priority of the Jets offense while the Colts will put their best cornerback on him in Moore. If Moore can shut Crowder down, the Jets probably won’t have much of a chance offensively. If Crowder wreaks mayhem, the Jets will be able to stay in the game as they did in Week 8.

