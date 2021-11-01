Colts vs. Jets: Initial injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) released their initial injury reports on Monday as both teams prepare for the short turnaround in Week 9.

Given that both teams just played a game on Sunday, the Colts held a walkthrough while the Jets didn’t practice. So the statuses on the injury report are an estimation of what would have happened if there was a practice.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (11/1) Tue. (11/2) Wed. (11/3) Status WR T.Y. Hilton Concussion DNP CB BoPete Keyes Hamstring DNP S Khari Willis Calf DNP G Quenton Nelson Toe LP

Notes

WR T.Y. Hilton and S Khari Willis are not expected to play against the Jets on Thursday.

CB BoPete Keyes was inactive in Week 8 and it may not be easy for him to turn around quickly to play but he should be monitored regardless.

G Quenton Nelson played every snap on Sunday against the Titans so his toe shouldn’t be that much of a concern right now.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jets in Week 9:

Player Injury Mon. (11/1) Tue. (11/2) Wed. (11/3) Status RB Tevin Coleman Hamstring DNP WR Corey Davis Hip DNP OL George Fant Ankle DNP DL Bryce Huff Back DNP TE Trevon Wesco Knee DNP QB Zach Wilson Knee DNP

