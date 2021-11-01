Colts vs. Jets: Initial injury report for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) released their initial injury reports on Monday as both teams prepare for the short turnaround in Week 9.

Given that both teams just played a game on Sunday, the Colts held a walkthrough while the Jets didn’t practice. So the statuses on the injury report are an estimation of what would have happened if there was a practice.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/1)

Tue. (11/2)

Wed. (11/3)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Concussion

DNP

CB BoPete Keyes

Hamstring

DNP

S Khari Willis

Calf

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Toe

LP

Notes

  • WR T.Y. Hilton and S Khari Willis are not expected to play against the Jets on Thursday.

  • CB BoPete Keyes was inactive in Week 8 and it may not be easy for him to turn around quickly to play but he should be monitored regardless.

  • G Quenton Nelson played every snap on Sunday against the Titans so his toe shouldn’t be that much of a concern right now.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jets in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/1)

Tue. (11/2)

Wed. (11/3)

Status

RB Tevin Coleman

Hamstring

DNP

WR Corey Davis

Hip

DNP

OL George Fant

Ankle

DNP

DL Bryce Huff

Back

DNP

TE Trevon Wesco

Knee

DNP

QB Zach Wilson

Knee

DNP

