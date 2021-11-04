Colts vs. Jets: Inactive players for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) have released their inactive players for the Week 9 prime-time matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts already ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as he works his way through the league’s concussion protocol while safety Khari Willis (calf) was placed on the injured reserve list so he won’t show up on the inactive list.
Here is a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 9:
Name
Position
Injury
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Concussion
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Julién Davenport
T
—
Will Fries
G/T
—
BoPete Keyes
CB
—
RB
—
Notes
Even though CB BoPete Keyes is inactive, it can be presumed he’s a healthy scratch. He didn’t have an injury designation on the final injury report.
LG Quenton Nelson (toe) was questionable but is active for Thursday night’s game as expected.
With the trade deadline passed, RB Marlon Mack is a healthy scratch while rookie Deon Jackson is active. It will be interesting to see if he asks for a release.
WR Dezmon Patmon was activated from the injured reserve list on Thursday and is active for the first time season.
Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Jets in Week 9:
Name
Position
Injury
Corey Davis
WR
Hip
Tevin Coleman
RB
Hamstring
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Jonathan Marshall
DL
—
Joe Flacco
QB
—
Jarrod Wilson
S
—
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OL
—
