Colts vs. Jets: Inactive players for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) have released their inactive players for the Week 9 prime-time matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts already ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as he works his way through the league’s concussion protocol while safety Khari Willis (calf) was placed on the injured reserve list so he won’t show up on the inactive list.

Here is a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 9:

Name

Position

Injury

T.Y. Hilton

WR

Concussion

Ben Banogu

DE

Julién Davenport

T

Will Fries

G/T

BoPete Keyes

CB

Marlon Mack

RB

Notes

  • Even though CB BoPete Keyes is inactive, it can be presumed he’s a healthy scratch. He didn’t have an injury designation on the final injury report.

  • LG Quenton Nelson (toe) was questionable but is active for Thursday night’s game as expected.

  • With the trade deadline passed, RB Marlon Mack is a healthy scratch while rookie Deon Jackson is active. It will be interesting to see if he asks for a release.

  • WR Dezmon Patmon was activated from the injured reserve list on Thursday and is active for the first time season.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Jets in Week 9:

Name

Position

Injury

Corey Davis

WR

Hip

Tevin Coleman

RB

Hamstring

Zach Wilson

QB

Knee

Jonathan Marshall

DL

Joe Flacco

QB

Jarrod Wilson

S

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

OL

