Colts vs. Jets: Final injury report in Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) have released their final injury reports for the Week 9 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Though the report didn’t add any new names as the week progressed, the Colts will have two players ruled out and one listed as questionable on their final report.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (11/1)
Tue. (11/2)
Wed. (11/3)
Status
WR T.Y. Hilton
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB BoPete Keyes
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
FP
—
S Khari Willis
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Toe
LP
DNP
LP
Quest.
Notes
It isn’t shocking that WR T.Y. Hilton and S Khari Willis have been ruled out. It would have been tough for them to make the quick turnaround after both players suffered their injuries in Week 8.
CB BoPete Keyes is shockingly healthy for the game after it seemed he would be ruled out so the Colts get some depth in the secondary. He was inactive in Week 8 against the Titans.
LG Quenton Nelson is questionable but should be expected to play after being an estimated limited participant on Wednesday.
Here’s the final injury report for the Jets in Week 9:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (11/1)
Tue. (11/2)
Wed. (11/3)
Status
RB Tevin Coleman
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Corey Davis
Hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
OL George Fant
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
DL Bryce Huff
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Trevon Wesco
Knee
DNP
LP
FP
—
QB Zach Wilson
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Rest/Personal
—
—
DNP
Out
