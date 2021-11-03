Colts vs. Jets: Final injury report in Week 9

Breaking News:

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and New York Jets (2-5) have released their final injury reports for the Week 9 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Though the report didn’t add any new names as the week progressed, the Colts will have two players ruled out and one listed as questionable on their final report.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/1)

Tue. (11/2)

Wed. (11/3)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB BoPete Keyes

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

FP

S Khari Willis

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Quenton Nelson

Toe

LP

DNP

LP

Quest.

Notes

  • It isn’t shocking that WR T.Y. Hilton and S Khari Willis have been ruled out. It would have been tough for them to make the quick turnaround after both players suffered their injuries in Week 8.

  • CB BoPete Keyes is shockingly healthy for the game after it seemed he would be ruled out so the Colts get some depth in the secondary. He was inactive in Week 8 against the Titans.

  • LG Quenton Nelson is questionable but should be expected to play after being an estimated limited participant on Wednesday.

Here’s the final injury report for the Jets in Week 9:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/1)

Tue. (11/2)

Wed. (11/3)

Status

RB Tevin Coleman

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Corey Davis

Hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

OL George Fant

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

DL Bryce Huff

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Trevon Wesco

Knee

DNP

LP

FP

QB Zach Wilson

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Rest/Personal

DNP

Out

