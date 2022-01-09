Colts vs. Jaguars: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 18

Breaking News:

Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 18 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14).

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and A.J. Ross (sideline)

Broadcast map: Those in the blue sections will get the game on CBS.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 137 (XM App 380)
Sirius XM Radio (Jaguars) — Channel 82 (XM App 227)
ESPN Radio

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 15.5-point favorites on the road

Opponent Site

Jaguars Wire

2021 Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 41-15

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 38-31

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-0

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

W, 27-17

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

W, 22-16

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 23-20

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

