Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report in Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released their updated injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s is the updated practice injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/10)

Thur. (11/11)

Fri. (11/12)

Status

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

DNP

T Braden Smith

Elbow

DNP

FP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Concussion

LP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

LP

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Toe

LP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Back

LP

QB Carson Wentz

Illness

LP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

Notes

  • CB Xavier Rhodes is trending in the wrong direction to play. He needs to log a limited practice to have a chance.

  • WR T.Y. Hilton appears to be progressing through the concussion protocol. He needs to get clear by the independent neurologist, but it appears that won’t be an issue given that he was a full participant.

  • RT Braden Smith appears on track to play while DT DeForest Buckner popped up on the injured report.

  • QB Carson Wentz had an illness but it was reported to be non-COVID related.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/10)

Thur. (11/11)

Fri. (11/12)

Status

CB Chris Claybrooks

Concussion

DNP

LP

DL Adam Gostis

Rest

DNP

FP

LB Myles Jack

Knee

DNP

DNP

RB James Robinson

Heel

DNP

LP

QB Trevor Lawrence

Ankle

LP

LP

OL Cam Robinson

Back

LP

LP

Both teams will release their injury reports with designations on Friday afternoon.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV

Colts' Chris Ballard encouraged by Carson Wentz at midseason

Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 10

List

Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch in Week 10

Recommended Stories