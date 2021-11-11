Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released their updated injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s is the updated practice injury report for the Colts on Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/10)
Thur. (11/11)
Fri. (11/12)
Status
Calf
DNP
DNP
Elbow
DNP
FP
WR T.Y. Hilton
Concussion
LP
FP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
LP
FP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Toe
LP
FP
DT DeForest Buckner
Back
—
LP
QB Carson Wentz
Illness
—
LP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
Notes
CB Xavier Rhodes is trending in the wrong direction to play. He needs to log a limited practice to have a chance.
WR T.Y. Hilton appears to be progressing through the concussion protocol. He needs to get clear by the independent neurologist, but it appears that won’t be an issue given that he was a full participant.
RT Braden Smith appears on track to play while DT DeForest Buckner popped up on the injured report.
QB Carson Wentz had an illness but it was reported to be non-COVID related.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/10)
Thur. (11/11)
Fri. (11/12)
Status
CB Chris Claybrooks
Concussion
DNP
LP
DL Adam Gostis
Rest
DNP
FP
LB Myles Jack
Knee
DNP
DNP
RB James Robinson
Heel
DNP
LP
QB Trevor Lawrence
Ankle
LP
LP
OL Cam Robinson
Back
LP
LP
Both teams will release their injury reports with designations on Friday afternoon.
