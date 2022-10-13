Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
There were a number of players who returned to practice Thursday, which is expected given most teams use the first practice of the week as an extra rest day for certain players.
Here is the updated Week 6 injury report for the Colts following Thursday’s practice:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
10/12
10/13
10/14
Status
CB Tony Brown
Concussion
DNP
LP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
DT Eric Johnson
Illness
DNP
LP
C Ryan Kelly
Hip
DNP
LP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
DNP
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
LP
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
LP
FP
RB Nyheim Hines
Concussion
LP
LP
DE Tyquan Lewis
Concussion
LP
FP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Shoulder
FP
FP
Notes
RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle. Friday will be a big indicator of his weekend status.
S Julian Blackmon logged a full practice Thursday, which indicates he should make his return this week.
LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye are likely to be out for the game against the Jaguars unless they log some level of participation Friday.
DE Tyquan Lewis, CB Tony Brown and RB Nyheim Hines all seem to be progressing through the concussion protocol. Lewis seems to have the best bet to return while Brown and Hines were still wearing non-contact jerseys Thursday.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:
Player
Injury
10/12
10/13
10/14
Status
DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Quad
LP
LP
DT DaVon Hamilton
Foot
LP
LP
WR Zay Jones
Ankle
LP
LP
LB Foyesade Oluokun
Calf
LP
LP
