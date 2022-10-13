Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There were a number of players who returned to practice Thursday, which is expected given most teams use the first practice of the week as an extra rest day for certain players.

Here is the updated Week 6 injury report for the Colts following Thursday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury 10/12 10/13 10/14 Status CB Tony Brown Concussion DNP LP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP FP DT Eric Johnson Illness DNP LP C Ryan Kelly Hip DNP LP LB Shaquille Leonard Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP FP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP DNP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle DNP LP S Julian Blackmon Ankle LP FP RB Nyheim Hines Concussion LP LP DE Tyquan Lewis Concussion LP FP G Quenton Nelson Ankle/Shoulder FP FP

Notes

RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle. Friday will be a big indicator of his weekend status.

S Julian Blackmon logged a full practice Thursday, which indicates he should make his return this week.

LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye are likely to be out for the game against the Jaguars unless they log some level of participation Friday.

DE Tyquan Lewis , CB Tony Brown and RB Nyheim Hine s all seem to be progressing through the concussion protocol. Lewis seems to have the best bet to return while Brown and Hines were still wearing non-contact jerseys Thursday.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Player Injury 10/12 10/13 10/14 Status DL Folorunso Fatukasi Quad LP LP DT DaVon Hamilton Foot LP LP WR Zay Jones Ankle LP LP LB Foyesade Oluokun Calf LP LP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire