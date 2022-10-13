Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There were a number of players who returned to practice Thursday, which is expected given most teams use the first practice of the week as an extra rest day for certain players.

Here is the updated Week 6 injury report for the Colts following Thursday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

10/12

10/13

10/14

Status

CB Tony Brown

Concussion

DNP

LP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

DT Eric Johnson

Illness

DNP

LP

C Ryan Kelly

Hip

DNP

LP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

DNP

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

LP

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

LP

FP

RB Nyheim Hines

Concussion

LP

LP

DE Tyquan Lewis

Concussion

LP

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Shoulder

FP

FP

Notes

  • RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle. Friday will be a big indicator of his weekend status.

  • S Julian Blackmon logged a full practice Thursday, which indicates he should make his return this week.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye are likely to be out for the game against the Jaguars unless they log some level of participation Friday.

  • DE Tyquan Lewis, CB Tony Brown and RB Nyheim Hines all seem to be progressing through the concussion protocol. Lewis seems to have the best bet to return while Brown and Hines were still wearing non-contact jerseys Thursday.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Player

Injury

10/12

10/13

10/14

Status

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Quad

LP

LP

DT DaVon Hamilton

Foot

LP

LP

WR Zay Jones

Ankle

LP

LP

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Calf

LP

LP

