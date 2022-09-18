Colts vs. Jaguars: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are set for a divisional battle at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.
As both teams look for their first win of the season in Week 2, the Colts will be without three of their starters while two others are listed as questionable.
Here is the game information for the Week 2 bout:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.
How to Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color analyst)
Broadcast Map: Those in the yellow region of the map will get the game on the local CBS channel.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How to Listen
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 134 (XM App 383)
Sirius XM Radio (Jaguars) — Channel 83 (XM App 228)
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE
How to Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Upcoming Schedule
2022 Regular Season
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Result
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Texans
1:00 p.m.
T, 20-20
2
Sunday, Sept. 18
@ Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
vs. Chiefs
1:00 p.m.
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
vs. Titans
1:00 p.m.
5
Thursday, Oct. 6
@ Broncos (TNF)
8:15 p.m.
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ Titans
1:00 p.m.
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
vs. Commanders
4:25 p.m.
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
@ Patriots
1:00 p.m.
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
@ Raiders
4:05 p.m.
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
vs. Eagles
1:00 p.m.
12
Monday, Nov. 28
vs. Steelers (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cowboys (SNF)
8:20 p.m.
14
Dec. 11
BYE
BYE
15
Sunday, Dec. 17/18
@ Vikings
TBD
16
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Chargers (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
@ Giants
1:00 p.m.
18
Sunday, Jan. 7/8
vs. Texans
TBD
Injuries
Colts – LB Shaquille Leonard (out), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (out), WR Alec Pierce (out), DT DeForest Buckner (questionable), CB Kenny Moore II (questionable).
Jaguars – No injuries to report.
Full injury report for both teams
Michael Pittman Jr. downgraded to out
