Colts vs. Jaguars: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are set for a divisional battle at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

As both teams look for their first win of the season in Week 2, the Colts will be without three of their starters while two others are listed as questionable.

Here is the game information for the Week 2 bout:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Fla.

How to Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)

Broadcast: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color analyst)

Broadcast Map: Those in the yellow region of the map will get the game on the local CBS channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How to Listen

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 134 (XM App 383)

Sirius XM Radio (Jaguars) — Channel 83 (XM App 228)

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

Story continues

fuboTV (try it free)

Upcoming Schedule

2022 Regular Season

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Result 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Texans 1:00 p.m. T, 20-20 Tickets 2 Sunday, Sept. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 p.m. Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Chiefs 1:00 p.m. Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Titans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 5 Thursday, Oct. 6 @ Broncos (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Jaguars 1:00 p.m. Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Titans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Tickets 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Patriots 1:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Eagles 1:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 11 BYE BYE Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 17/18 @ Vikings TBD Tickets 16 Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Sunday, Jan. 7/8 vs. Texans TBD Tickets

Injuries

Colts – LB Shaquille Leonard (out), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (out), WR Alec Pierce (out), DT DeForest Buckner (questionable), CB Kenny Moore II (questionable).

Jaguars – No injuries to report.

Full injury report for both teams

Michael Pittman Jr. downgraded to out

Picks, Predictions and Odds

Colts Wire Staff Picks

Expert Picks

Colts are 3.5-point favorites on the road

Social Media

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Opponent Site

Jaguars Wire

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire