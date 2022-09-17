Colts vs. Jaguars: Staff picks and predictions for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both looking for their first win of the season when they match up at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2.

While the experts see the Colts as road favorites and the Vegas line has Indy coming away with a win, we all know this game is far from decided. The Colts are likely the better team on paper, but it hasn’t mattered for the last seven trips down to Duval County.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 24, Jaguars 23

We all know the Colts haven’t beaten the Jaguars in Duval County since the 2014 season. That streak can’t continue this week, right? Right?

The injuries surrounding big names on the roster are extremely concerning. The Colts already ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. before the game. Not having DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore II at full strength—or potentially at all—is huge for this matchup. The Colts will really need their depth to step up in a big way.

Ultimately, the Colts win this game because—even after the Week 1 tie—they should be viewed as a playoff contender. However, if they lose this game, some big conversations will be taking place about the future and the direction of the team.

Cody Manning: Colts 24, Jaguars 20

The Indianapolis Colts are entering their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with some key players banged up so I expect a hard-fought battle for the team to end their losing streak in Duval County.

The offense leans on Jonathan Taylor to start the game but Matt Ryan does his part to keep the chains moving throughout the matchup. Mike Strachan steps up big time after his coach, Reggie Wayne, gives him a vote of confidence to the media. The second-year receiver finds the endzone a couple of times.

This game ends up being won on the back of the defense. Yannick Ngakoue gets some revenge by getting pressure on Trevor Lawrence throughout the game which helps lead to a couple of turnovers. The Colts find a way to pull ahead in the fourth quarter and win the game.

John Alfieri: Jaguars 20, Colts 17

Call me crazy, but this has another loss in Jacksonville written all over it. The Colts offense was less than impressive for three-plus quarters last week, and it doesn’t look like things will get any easier with questions on the offensive line and Alec Pierce being ruled out with a concussion.

Another big player set to miss Sunday’s action is Shaquille Leonard. As we’ve seen in years past, the All-Pro linebacker provides a spark like no other for this team. When he is absent, the energy is also absent on the defensive side of the football. Combine that with the Jaguars offense looking pretty competent last week against Washington, and you have a repeat of last year’s week 18 embarrassment.

In the trenches, the Colts also struggled last week, which will be an issue come Sunday. The left tackle position is vitally important and Frank Reich knows that position is very shaky as the moment with Matt Pryor struggling last week. The Jaguars have a good group of pass rushers such in Josh Allen and Travon Walker, who will be sure to provide issues for Matt Ryan and the passing game.

I pray that I’m wrong, but the ingredients are there for another disappointing and frustrating performance.

Nick Melillo: N/A

Standings

1. John (0-1)

2. Cody (0-1)

3. Kevin (0-1)

4. Nick (0-1)

