Colts vs. Jaguars: Staff picks and predictions in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) are set to square off Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a divisional matchup in Week 6.

As the Colts enter this game as slight favorites at home, the Colts Wire staff made their picks and predictions for the team’s first prime-time game of the season.

Here are the picks and predictions for the Week 6 game:

Kevin Hickey: Jaguars 21, Colts 18

Being without Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Shaquille Leonard and Kwity Paye will wind up being too much for the Colts to overcome. Those injuries, along with the issues in pass protection, will ultimately doom the Colts in another divisional loss.

I don’t think the offense will be as flat as they were in Week 2 when they got blown out 24-0. But nothing over the last few weeks since this first meeting has instilled confidence that the offense will turn it around overnight, especially with how poorly the offensive line has played. Maybe the changes across the line this week will spark something that could work. But odds say that Matt Ryan will have a tough time dealing with constant pressure.

Without the balance of Taylor in the run game, the Colts will be forced to throw more, which means leaning more on an offensive line that can’t get out of its own way.

Cody Manning: Colts 23, Jaguars 17

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to even the series up in a crucial AFC South matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After getting shutout in the last matchup with the Jags, the offense looks to rebound and they get things going on the ground early in the game. This helps the issues in pass protection because it feeds into a couple play action passes that result in touchdowns. The defense is also looking to not repeat their results from the Week 2 loss. Dayo Odeyingbo has his best game of his career with Kwity Paye out of the lineup. The second-year defensive lineman comes up with a vital strip-sack to help keep Jacksonville’s comeback attempt from happening. The Colts win a 23-17 game.

John Alfieri: Colts 27, Jaguars 22

After getting blown out in Week 2, the Colts are looking for revenge against the Jags as they host their division rival Sunday. Last week, Trevor Lawrence seemed lost against the Texans and the Colts should be able to slow down the second-year QB this time around.

The biggest question will be if the offensive line can protect Matt Ryan. This will be the main point of emphasis for Frank Reich as his team tries to stay competitive in the AFC South. Alec Pierce will be a big factor as Matt Ryan tries to feed his young receiver as well.

Nick Melillo: Colts 17, Jaguars 16

With the Colts missing big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball, this is a division game where more is needed from the passing game. Matt Ryan has drawn fair criticism all season long about his turnovers and lack of explosive plays. That has to change in order to reverse the outcome from the Colts last matchup with the Jaguars.

On defense, the pass rush has to get pressure on Trevor Lawrence, something not seen in any game the Colts have played against the young QB.

The defense has been solid most of the season against the run all year and get another great test in Robinson. If they can limit big runs, and pressure Lawrence in the pocket, I like Indianapolis at home in a close low score game.

Standings

1. John (1-4)

2. Cody (1-4)

3. Kevin (0-5)

4. Nick (0-3)

