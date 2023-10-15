Colts vs. Jaguars: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

The winner of the matchup between 3-2 teams will take sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Five weeks ago, the Jaguars started their season with a 31-21 win against the Colts. After losing in the next two weeks, Jacksonville got its season back on the right path with back-to-back wins in London.

The Colts similarly bounced back from their Week 1 loss with wins in three of the next four weeks. Still, they’re the underdog in the rematch with the Jaguars.

Point spread: Jaguars -3.5

Money line: Jaguars -190 / Colts +155

Over-under: 44

Colts at Jaguars injury report:

The most significant injury is the loss of quarterback Anthony Richardson to the injured reserve, which will push Gardner Minshew II into the starting lineup for Indianapolis. The Colts will also be without right tackle Braden Smith.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver Zay Jones and offensive lineman Walker Little will be out of action after both suffered knee injuries in Week 5.

Advice and prediction

Calvin Ridley over 61.5 receiving yards (-115)

During the Week 1 win, Ridley went off for 92 yards in just the first half against the Colts. It’ll mostly be the same group of inexperienced cornerbacks who struggled to contain Ridley and are tasked with stopping him this time around. The addition of JuJu Brents could make a difference, but the absence of Zay Jones could mean even more balls headed Ridley’s direction.

Prediction: Jaguars 34, Colts 20

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire