Colts vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 10 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 10 divisional matchup.
Entering the weekend, the Colts are heavy favorites for this matchup at home in what will be the first meeting with the Jaguars and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Here’s how the experts around the league are picking this matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Colts
31-16
Mike Jones (USA TODAY)
Colts
24-16
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Colts
27-17
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Colts
N/A
Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network)
Colts
33-17
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
Colts
31-17
Dave Richard (CBS Sports)
Colts
N/A
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Colts
21-14
Jay Johnson (Jaguars Wire)
TBD
TBD
Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)
Colts
N/A
Bleacher Report
Colts
31-16
It shouldn’t be a shock that the Colts are heavy favorites for this divisional matchup. Both teams may be under .500 but the Colts are the better team and should be expected to win this matchup.
It will be interesting to see how the secondary holds up against the rookie in Lawrence, who has yet to enjoy a breakout game.
As long as the Colts don’t do too much to hurt themselves, they should walk away with a divisional win.
