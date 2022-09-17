Colts vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 2 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will head south to Duval County for a Week 2 road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field.

Looking to get the proverbial monkey off their back, the Colts haven’t walked away with a win in Jacksonville since the 2014 season. Though they are favored entering the matchup, Colts fans know this game will be no cake walk.

Here’s how the experts see the game going in Week 2:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 27-24 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Colts 30-25 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Colts 24-20 Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A Dan Graziano (ESPN) Jaguars N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 23-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Colts 28-21 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Jaguars 26-23 Adam Stites (Jaguars Wire) Jaguars 27-20 Jess Root (Sportsbook Wire) Colts N/A Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Colts N/A Bleacher Report Colts 26-20

Over on Tallysight, 77% of the analysts are choosing the Colts to win the game while only 57% are picking them to cover the spread.

We should not be expecting an easy win for the Colts here. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they lost this game. In the way they came out flat in Week 1 coupled with the massive injuries they’re dealing with going into the weekend, there are some concerning narratives taking place.

We’ll see if the Colts can right the ship down in Jacksonville on Sunday, and that’s how the experts around the league see it going down.

