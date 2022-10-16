Colts vs. Jaguars: Keys to victory in Week 6

It seems like just yesterday that the Indianapolis Colts went down to Duval County, only to get blown out 24-0 and lose their eighth straight game when traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This unusual trend stayed true in Week 2, but both teams have struggled to find a rhythm since.

The Jaguars enter this week’s matchup at 2-3 on the year, losing to the Texans in a low-scoring battle during their most recent matchup. The Colts are well-rested and are hoping to get some key players back after their gritty win in Denver.

Both teams have something to prove if they want to contend for the AFC South crown, and we can expect a tough performance from these division rivals.

Here are the keys to victory for the Colts as they return to Lucas Oil Stadium:

Pressure, pressure, and more pressure

Getting after Trevor Lawrence was how teams like Houston and Philadelphia handled the Jaguars offense this season. The blueprint is simple, pressure the young QB to get rid of the ball quickly and turnovers or poorly thrown balls will follow. However, the Colts will be without Kwity Paye on Sunday which is a huge blow to this defense.

It’s now up to Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Tyquan Lewis to step up and bolster this Indianapolis pass rush. Expect Gus Bradley to dial up more blitz packages this week to help pressure Trevor Lawrence as well.

Give Matt Ryan a chance

There has been a lot of criticism towards the 37-year-old gunslinger over the last six weeks, and deservingly so. Matt Ryan has overall been a disappointment to start his Colts tenure. Whether it’s the 10 fumbles or the seven interceptions, Ryan’s underwhelming start to 2022 has put the Colts in a tough spot at the quarterback position.

The woes do not completely fall on him. Indy’s offensive line has been less than impressive this year, allowing 21 sacks in six games. That’s not good. Especially for a QB in the twilight of his career. Protecting Matt Ryan at least gives him a chance to settle in, slow things down, and connect with his young receiving corps. With the new offensive line combination getting another shot this week, we will see if they can keep Matty Ice clean against a strong Jaguars pass rush.

Be better on third down

When these two teams faced off in Week 2, the Colts went 2-10 on third down en route to being shut out. That is not a formula for winning football games at any level. Maintaining drives and chewing some clock was supposed to be the epitome of Frank Reich’s offense, but we have failed to see that in 2022.

Third-down efficiency needs to improve if the Colts want to turn their season around. That goes without saying. Look for Michael Pittman Jr. to be the X-Factor as the Colts try to sustain a drive that does not end in a punt.

Contain Christian Kirk

The last meeting between these two teams saw Kirk go off for six receptions 78 yards and two touchdowns—both of which came in the red zone. The Jaguars are without Marvin Jones while Zay Jones is listed as questionable. Kirk will be the focal point of the passing game, and the defense has to step up to stop him.

Feed Alec Pierce

The rookie receiver officially arrived last Thursday against Denver. He led all receivers with 8 receptions for 81 yards and made many crucial catches down the stretch. It’s up to Matt Ryan to get Pierce the ball and get him involved early. His unique combination of size and speed can be a deadly weapon for the Colts offense.

With Ashton Dulin out, that takes a receiver out of the mix for Indy, which should lead to more opportunities for the rookie. Both he and Michael Pittman Jr. should be able to find success against Jacksonville.

