Colts vs. Jaguars: Key matchups to watch in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) are heading down to Duval County for a Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field.

With a few starters out due to injuries, the Colts will have to rely on some of their depth pieces across the roster. That makes the matchups taking place on the field even more important for the Colts to grab their first win of the season.

Here are the key matchups to watch in the Week 2 bout:

RT Braden Smith vs. DE Josh Allen

This is one of the matchups that could make or break this game for the Colts. Smith will be manning the right tackle spot after a rough outing in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. While Allen won’t be lined up across from Smith every snap, they’ll have plenty of battles. If Allen winds up getting the upper hand, it could be a long day for quarterback Matt Ryan and the entire Colts offense.

WR Ashton Dulin vs. CB Tyson Campbell

While it’s likely that Parris Campbell is the de-factor WR1 with Michael Pittman Jr. out with a quad injury, we shouldn’t sleep on Dulin as an X-factor in this game. He only ran a total of 14 routes in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus, but was targeted six times. When he’s on the field, he will be targeted by Matt Ryan, and it’s likely he’ll see plenty of work across from Campbell, who had an interception in Week 1.

DE Yannick Ngakoue vs. LT Cam Robinson

The Colts have to get more from Ngakoue than what he showed in Week 1. Ngakoue will be going against his former team in the first of many revenge games. He’ll see the majority of his snaps across from Robinson, who allowed five total pressures in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. If the Colts want to end their losing streak, this is a matchup they must win.

CB Kenny Moore II vs. WR Christian Kirk

Injuries are going to play a role in this matchup, but it should still be a lively one. Moore has been dealing with a hip injury and is questionable entering the game. Should he be active, he’ll line up in the slot across from Kirk, who spent 39-of-45 snaps in the slot Week 1. Kirk caught six passes for 112 yards in Week 1 so the Colts are hoping for a different fate Sunday. That starts with Moore having a bounce-back game.

LT Matt Pryor vs. DE Travon Walker

It was quite the debut for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He recorded his first career sack and interception in the same game. Walker may be unrefined, but that elite athleticism plays. The blindside for the Colts will need to have a strong game to keep him from having a breakout performance, and that likely falls on the shoulders of Pryor.

