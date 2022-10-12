Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 6 following Wednesday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

10/12

10/13

10/14

Status

CB Tony Brown

Concussion

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

DT Eric Johnson

Illness

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Hip

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

LP

RB Nyheim Hines

Concussion

LP

DE Tyquan Lewis

Concussion

LP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Shoulder

FP

Notes

  • Only S Julian Blackmon, LB Shaquille Leonard, RB Jonathan Taylor and DE Tyquan Lewis are the returning players. All others are either new additions to the injury report or are dealing with a new injury.

  • RB Nyheim Hines, DE Tyquan Lewis, LB Shaquille Leonard and CB Tony Brown are all in the concussion protocol. Hines and Lewis practicing Wednesday gives them a goof chance to play, but they still need to get cleared.

  • S Julian Blackmon practiced for the first time since suffering the ankle injury in Week 3.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor started out the week as a non-participant.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (foot) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars to begin Week 6:

Player

Injury

10/12

10/13

10/14

Status

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Quad

LP

DT DaVon Hamilton

Foot

LP

WR Zay Jones

Ankle

LP

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Calf

LP

