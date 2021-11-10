Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 10
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) have released their initial injury reports ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As it was last week, the Colts have a relatively short injury report—at least compared to the beginning of the season. There are a few big names to monitor throughout the week, regardless.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/10)
Thur. (11/11)
Fri. (11/12)
Status
Calf
DNP
Elbow
DNP
WR T.Y. Hilton
Concussion
LP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
LP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Toe
LP
Notes
Both Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes will have a chance to play this week but will likely need to log at least limited practice by Friday to do so.
HC Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that he’s “fairly optimistic” that Smith plays in Week 10.
WR T.Y. Hilton seems to be progressing through the concussion protocol but will still need to continue through the week.
CB T.J. Carrie was designated to return but the Colts are still monitoring him to see how he responds.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (11/10)
Tue. (11/11)
Wed. (11/12)
Status
CB Chris Claybrooks
Concussion
DNP
DL Adam Gostis
Rest
DNP
LB Myles Jack
Knee
DNP
RB James Robinson
Heel
DNP
QB Trevor Lawrence
Ankle
LP
OL Cam Robinson
Back
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
2022 NFL mock draft: Surprise QB prospect rises to the top
Colts protect 3 practice squad players in Week 10
Colts designate CB T.J. Carrie to return from IR
List
Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 10