Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 10

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) have released their initial injury reports ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As it was last week, the Colts have a relatively short injury report—at least compared to the beginning of the season. There are a few big names to monitor throughout the week, regardless.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/10)

Thur. (11/11)

Fri. (11/12)

Status

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

T Braden Smith

Elbow

DNP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Concussion

LP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

LP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Toe

LP

Notes

  • Both Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes will have a chance to play this week but will likely need to log at least limited practice by Friday to do so.

  • HC Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that he’s “fairly optimistic” that Smith plays in Week 10.

  • WR T.Y. Hilton seems to be progressing through the concussion protocol but will still need to continue through the week.

  • CB T.J. Carrie was designated to return but the Colts are still monitoring him to see how he responds.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (11/10)

Tue. (11/11)

Wed. (11/12)

Status

CB Chris Claybrooks

Concussion

DNP

DL Adam Gostis

Rest

DNP

LB Myles Jack

Knee

DNP

RB James Robinson

Heel

DNP

QB Trevor Lawrence

Ankle

LP

OL Cam Robinson

Back

LP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

2022 NFL mock draft: Surprise QB prospect rises to the top

Colts protect 3 practice squad players in Week 10

Colts designate CB T.J. Carrie to return from IR

List

Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 10

Recommended Stories