Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Colts Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed 10/11

Thu 10/12

Fri 10/13

Status

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Concussion

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Wrist

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Groin

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Concussion

FP

T Bernhard Raimann

Concussion

FP

Notes

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the Week 5 win over the Titans. No Colts player has entered the protocol one week and played the very next yet this season.

  • RT Braden Smith will certainly be a player to monitor as he didn’t have these injuries last week.

  • Barring a setback, the Colts should see the return of LB Shaquille Leonard, who was inactive in Week 5.

  • Meanwhile, both DE Kwity Paye and LT Bernhard Raimann appear set to return from concussions after they were inactive in Week 5. Raimann wound up missing two games so his return would be a big boost.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Jaguars Injury Report

Player

Injury

Wed 10/11

Thu 10/12

Fri 10/13

Status

WR Zay Jones

Knee

DNP

OL Walker Little

Knee

DNP

CB Christian Braswell

Hamstring

LP

LB Devin Lloyd

Thumb

LP

T Cam Robinson

Elbow

FP

DE Dawuane Smoot

Achilles

FP

