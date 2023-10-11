Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Colts Injury Report Player Injury Wed 10/11 Thu 10/12 Fri 10/13 Status TE Mo Alie-Cox Concussion DNP T Braden Smith Foot/Wrist DNP LB Shaquille Leonard Groin FP DE Kwity Paye Concussion FP T Bernhard Raimann Concussion FP

Notes

TE Mo Alie-Cox suffered a concussion during the third quarter of the Week 5 win over the Titans. No Colts player has entered the protocol one week and played the very next yet this season.

RT Braden Smith will certainly be a player to monitor as he didn’t have these injuries last week.

Barring a setback, the Colts should see the return of LB Shaquille Leonard , who was inactive in Week 5.

Meanwhile, both DE Kwity Paye and LT Bernhard Raimann appear set to return from concussions after they were inactive in Week 5. Raimann wound up missing two games so his return would be a big boost.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Jaguars Injury Report Player Injury Wed 10/11 Thu 10/12 Fri 10/13 Status WR Zay Jones Knee DNP OL Walker Little Knee DNP CB Christian Braswell Hamstring LP LB Devin Lloyd Thumb LP T Cam Robinson Elbow FP DE Dawuane Smoot Achilles FP

