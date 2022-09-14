Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 2

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for another divisional matchup in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).

Looking to exorcise the demons from Week 18, the Colts will have plenty of motivation to come away with a road win in Duval County for the first time since 2014.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 2:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/14)

Thur. (9/15)

Fri. (9/16)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Hip

DNP

WR Alec Pierce

Concussion

DNP

CB Kenny Moore II

Hip

LP

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Quad

LP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

Notes

  • Rookie WR Alec Pierce is in the concussion protocol.

  • It’s still early in the week so the new additions to the injury report still have a chance to play.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard was a full participant but it still remains to be seen if he will make his season debut.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 2 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/14)

Thur. (9/15)

Fri. (9/16)

Status

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

