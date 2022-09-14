Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for another divisional matchup in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).
Looking to exorcise the demons from Week 18, the Colts will have plenty of motivation to come away with a road win in Duval County for the first time since 2014.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 2:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/14)
Thur. (9/15)
Fri. (9/16)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
DNP
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Hip
LP
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
LP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
Notes
Rookie WR Alec Pierce is in the concussion protocol.
It’s still early in the week so the new additions to the injury report still have a chance to play.
LB Shaquille Leonard was a full participant but it still remains to be seen if he will make his season debut.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 2 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/14)
Thur. (9/15)
Fri. (9/16)
Status
