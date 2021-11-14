Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ruled out cornerback Xavier Rhodes due to a calf injury while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was listed as questionable for the game.
Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 10:
Name
Position
Injury
Xavier Rhodes
CB
Calf
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Julién Davenport
T
—
Will Fries
G/T
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
RB
—
Buckner is active after dealing with a back injury during the week while Rhodes is out with the calf. All others are considered healthy scratches, including Marlon Mack for the second week in a row and the third time this season.
Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 10:
Here is a look at the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 10:
Name
Position
Injury
Tyron Johnson
WR
—
Tre Herndon
CB
—
Jacob Hollister
TE
—
Jordan Smith
OLB
—
Devine Ozigbo
RB
—
