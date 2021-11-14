Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out cornerback Xavier Rhodes due to a calf injury while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was listed as questionable for the game.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 10:

Name

Position

Injury

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Calf

Ben Banogu

DE

Julién Davenport

T

Will Fries

G/T

Mike Strachan

WR

Marlon Mack

RB

Buckner is active after dealing with a back injury during the week while Rhodes is out with the calf. All others are considered healthy scratches, including Marlon Mack for the second week in a row and the third time this season.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 10:

Here is a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 9:

Name

Position

Injury

Tyron Johnson

WR

Tre Herndon

CB

Jacob Hollister

TE

Jordan Smith

OLB

Devine Ozigbo

RB

