Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 2

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

Entering Sunday morning, the Colts already ruled out three players. Two of them were ruled out Friday while another was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 2:

Name

Position

Injury

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Back

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

Quad

Alec Pierce

WR

Concussion

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Dallis Flowers

CB

Luke Tenuta

OT

Wesley French

C

Notes

  • With Pittman Jr. and Pierce inactive, the Colts made WR Dezmon Patmon active for the game. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

  • CB Kenny Moore II (hip) and DT DeForest Buckner (hip) were questionable but are both active for the game.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French and OT Luke Tenuta are all healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 2 (will be updated):

Name

Position

Injury

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

