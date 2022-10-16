Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 6:
Name
Position
Injury
Kwity Paye
DE
Ankle
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Ankle
Shaquille Leonard
LB
Concussion/Nose/Back
Nyheim Hines
RB
Concussion
Nick Foles
QB
—
Wesley French
C
—
Eric Johnson II
DT
—
Notes
S Julian Blackmon was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. He is active for the first time since Week 3.
QB Sam Ehlinger was promoted to the backup role and is active for the first time this season while Nick Foles is inactive.
Rookie DT Eric Johnson II and C Wesley French are healthy scratches.
Here are the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 6:
Name
Position
Injury
Marvin Jones
WR
Hamstring
Folorunso Fatukasi
DL
Quad
Snoop Conner
RB
—
Tyree Gillespie
S
—
Montaric Brown
CB
—
De’Shaan Dixon
OLB
—
