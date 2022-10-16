Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 6:

Name Position Injury Kwity Paye DE Ankle Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back Nyheim Hines RB Concussion Nick Foles QB — Wesley French C — Eric Johnson II DT —

Notes

S Julian Blackmon was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. He is active for the first time since Week 3.

QB Sam Ehlinger was promoted to the backup role and is active for the first time this season while Nick Foles is inactive.

Rookie DT Eric Johnson II and C Wesley French are healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Name Position Injury Marvin Jones WR Hamstring Folorunso Fatukasi DL Quad Snoop Conner RB — Tyree Gillespie S — Montaric Brown CB — De’Shaan Dixon OLB —

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire