Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 6:

Name

Position

Injury

Kwity Paye

DE

Ankle

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Ankle

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Concussion/Nose/Back

Nyheim Hines

RB

Concussion

Nick Foles

QB

Wesley French

C

Eric Johnson II

DT

Notes

  • S Julian Blackmon was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. He is active for the first time since Week 3.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger was promoted to the backup role and is active for the first time this season while Nick Foles is inactive.

  • Rookie DT Eric Johnson II and C Wesley French are healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Name

Position

Injury

Marvin Jones

WR

Hamstring

Folorunso Fatukasi

DL

Quad

Snoop Conner

RB

Tyree Gillespie

S

Montaric Brown

CB

De’Shaan Dixon

OLB

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories