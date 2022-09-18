Colts vs. Jaguars inactive lists: DeForest Buckner set to play in Week 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars had no surprises on their list of inactives for a Week 2 home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

With no players injured after Week 1, the Jaguars ruled out the same five who were inactive against the Washington Commanders.

The bigger question was whether or not the Colts’ pair of questionable players — defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and cornerback Kenny Moore II — would be available. While it remains to be seen how healthy they are, both Buckner and Moore are active against the Jaguars.

Still, Indianapolis will be without linebacker Shaquille Leonard and receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

None of those inactives are a surprise as Leonard, Pittman, and Pierce were all announced as out earlier in the weekend.

