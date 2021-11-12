Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released the final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 10.

The Colts already ruled out cornerback Xavier Rhodes for the matchup with another listed as questionable.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/10) Thur. (11/11) Fri. (11/12) Status CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP DNP DNP Out T Braden Smith Elbow DNP FP FP WR T.Y. Hilton Concussion LP FP FP LB Darius Leonard Ankle LP FP FP G Quenton Nelson Ankle/Toe LP FP FP DT DeForest Buckner Back — LP DNP Quest. QB Carson Wentz Illness — LP FP TE Jack Doyle Rest — DNP FP

Notes

DT DeForest Buckner is dealing with a back issue that flared up during the week and while he’s expected to play, there is a chance the back injury keeps him out if he suffers a setback.

WR T.Y. Hilton cleared the concussion protocol and appears ready to return after missing Week 9.

RT Braden Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 but appears ready to go.

Here’s the final injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (11/10) Thur. (11/11) Fri. (11/12) Status CB Chris Claybrooks Concussion DNP LP FP DL Adam Gostis Rest DNP FP FP LB Myles Jack Knee DNP DNP FP RB James Robinson Heel DNP LP LP Quest. QB Trevor Lawrence Ankle LP LP FP OL Cam Robinson Back LP LP FP

