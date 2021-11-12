Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report in Week 10

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released the final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 10.

The Colts already ruled out cornerback Xavier Rhodes for the matchup with another listed as questionable.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/10)

Thur. (11/11)

Fri. (11/12)

Status

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Braden Smith

Elbow

DNP

FP

FP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Concussion

LP

FP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Toe

LP

FP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Back

LP

DNP

Quest.

QB Carson Wentz

Illness

LP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

FP

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner is dealing with a back issue that flared up during the week and while he’s expected to play, there is a chance the back injury keeps him out if he suffers a setback.

  • WR T.Y. Hilton cleared the concussion protocol and appears ready to return after missing Week 9.

  • RT Braden Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 but appears ready to go.

Here’s the final injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/10)

Thur. (11/11)

Fri. (11/12)

Status

CB Chris Claybrooks

Concussion

DNP

LP

FP

DL Adam Gostis

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

LB Myles Jack

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

RB James Robinson

Heel

DNP

LP

LP

Quest.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

OL Cam Robinson

Back

LP

LP

FP

