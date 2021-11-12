Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released the final injury report on Friday ahead of the Week 10.
The Colts already ruled out cornerback Xavier Rhodes for the matchup with another listed as questionable.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/10)
Thur. (11/11)
Fri. (11/12)
Status
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Elbow
DNP
FP
FP
WR T.Y. Hilton
Concussion
LP
FP
FP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Toe
LP
FP
FP
DT DeForest Buckner
Back
—
LP
DNP
Quest.
QB Carson Wentz
Illness
—
LP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
FP
Notes
DT DeForest Buckner is dealing with a back issue that flared up during the week and while he’s expected to play, there is a chance the back injury keeps him out if he suffers a setback.
WR T.Y. Hilton cleared the concussion protocol and appears ready to return after missing Week 9.
RT Braden Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 but appears ready to go.
Here’s the final injury report for the Jaguars in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/10)
Thur. (11/11)
Fri. (11/12)
Status
CB Chris Claybrooks
Concussion
DNP
LP
FP
DL Adam Gostis
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
LB Myles Jack
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
RB James Robinson
Heel
DNP
LP
LP
Quest.
QB Trevor Lawrence
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
OL Cam Robinson
Back
LP
LP
FP
