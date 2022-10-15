Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out two players while a handful are listed as questionable, including several starters on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 6:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

10/12

10/13

10/14

Status

CB Tony Brown

Concussion

DNP

LP

FP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

DT Eric Johnson

Illness

DNP

LP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Hip

DNP

LP

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

LP

FP

LP

Questionable

RB Nyheim Hines

Concussion

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

DE Tyquan Lewis

Concussion

LP

FP

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • RBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are both questionable for the game and are likely true game-time decisions. Though, there’s a good chance Hines clears the protocol Saturday.

  • S Julian Blackmon was downgraded to a limited practice Friday, which clouds his status and potential return.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye were ruled out after not logging a practice this week.

  • DE Tyquan Lewis cleared the concussion protocol going into Friday’s practice.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Player

Injury

10/12

10/13

10/14

Status

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Quad

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DT DaVon Hamilton

Foot

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

WR Zay Jones

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Calf

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

WR Marvin Jones

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

