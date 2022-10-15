Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report in Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ruled out two players while a handful are listed as questionable, including several starters on both sides of the ball.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 6:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
10/12
10/13
10/14
Status
CB Tony Brown
Concussion
DNP
LP
FP
—
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
DT Eric Johnson
Illness
DNP
LP
FP
—
C Ryan Kelly
Hip
DNP
LP
FP
—
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
LP
FP
LP
Questionable
RB Nyheim Hines
Concussion
LP
LP
FP
Questionable
DE Tyquan Lewis
Concussion
LP
FP
FP
—
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
Notes
RBs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are both questionable for the game and are likely true game-time decisions. Though, there’s a good chance Hines clears the protocol Saturday.
S Julian Blackmon was downgraded to a limited practice Friday, which clouds his status and potential return.
LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye were ruled out after not logging a practice this week.
DE Tyquan Lewis cleared the concussion protocol going into Friday’s practice.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:
Player
Injury
10/12
10/13
10/14
Status
DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Quad
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DT DaVon Hamilton
Foot
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
WR Zay Jones
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
LB Foyesade Oluokun
Calf
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
WR Marvin Jones
Hamstring
—
—
LP
Questionable
