Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report for Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.
While the Colts already ruled out one player, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, they only had one other player listed as questionable.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 18:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (1/5)
Thur. (1/6)
Fri. (1/7)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
G Chris Reed
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB E.J. Speed
Hip
DNP
FP
FP
TE Mo Alie-Cox
Knee
FP
FP
FP
T Eric Fisher
Shoulder/Knee/Toe
FP
FP
FP
S George Odum
Calf
FP
FP
FP
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Ribs
FP
FP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
—
LP
FP
WR T.Y. Hilton
Rest
—
LP
FP
Notes
CB Xavier Rhodes will miss the game after failing to practice all week due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 17.
DT DeForest Buckner didn’t practice at all this week but still has a chance to play.
The Colts may activate WR Parris Campbell on Saturday from the injured reserve list but it depends on how he responds from Friday’s practice.
Here is the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 18:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (1/5)
Thur. (1/6)
Fri. (1/7)
Status
LB Myles Jack
Knee
DNP
DNP
FP
WR Marvin Jones
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
TE James O’Shaughnessy
Hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Damien Wilson
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
LB Dakota Allen
Shoulder
LP
LP
FP
RB Ryquell Armstead
Knee
FP
FP
FP
DT Malcom Brown
Rest
—
DNP
FP
