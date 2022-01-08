Colts vs. Jaguars: Final injury report for Week 18

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 18 matchup at TIAA Bank Field.

While the Colts already ruled out one player, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, they only had one other player listed as questionable.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 18:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (1/5)

Thur. (1/6)

Fri. (1/7)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

G Chris Reed

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB E.J. Speed

Hip

DNP

FP

FP

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Knee

FP

FP

FP

T Eric Fisher

Shoulder/Knee/Toe

FP

FP

FP

S George Odum

Calf

FP

FP

FP

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Ribs

FP

FP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

LP

FP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Rest

LP

FP

Notes

  • CB Xavier Rhodes will miss the game after failing to practice all week due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 17.

  • DT DeForest Buckner didn’t practice at all this week but still has a chance to play.

  • The Colts may activate WR Parris Campbell on Saturday from the injured reserve list but it depends on how he responds from Friday’s practice.

Here is the initial injury report for the Jaguars in Week 18:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (1/5)

Thur. (1/6)

Fri. (1/7)

Status

LB Myles Jack

Knee

DNP

DNP

FP

WR Marvin Jones

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

TE James O’Shaughnessy

Hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Damien Wilson

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

LB Dakota Allen

Shoulder

LP

LP

FP

RB Ryquell Armstead

Knee

FP

FP

FP

DT Malcom Brown

Rest

DNP

FP

