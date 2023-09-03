Colts vs. Jaguars betting odds, TV, injuries for NFL Week 1 matchup

The Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 1 AFC South matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are trying to rebound from a 4-12-1 season that resulted in coaching (Shane Steichen) and quarterback (Anthony Richardson) changes.

The Jaguars won the division last season by winning their final five games, including beating the Tennessee Titans in their season finale. Jacksonville beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Coach Doug Pederson is entering his second season with the Jaguars and seventh overall.

Here's what you should know as the opener approaches.

∎ The teams split their games in 2022. The Colts had what may have been their worst offensive performance of the season (219 total yards, 5 sacks allowed, -3 in turnovers) in a 24-0 loss in Week 2. The Colts may have had their best offensive outing (389 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 0 sacks allowed) in Week 6, a 34-27 victory.

∎ No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick Anthony Richardson makes his regular-season debut. He was 13-of-29 passing for 145 yards and 1 interception, and he rushed for 45 yards, in preseason play.

∎ Running back Jonathan Taylor will miss the Colts' first four games after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list. The fourth-year player has been in a contract dispute with the team since training camp opened.

∎ In four games against the Colts, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 2-2, completing 70.6% of his passes for 785 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (102.4 quarterback rating, his best against any team he has faced more than once). The Colts have sacked him 8 times. He has also rushed for 2 TDs in those games.

∎ The Colts last won a season opener in 2013, when they beat the Oakland Raiders, who were led by quarterback Tyrelle Pryor. Indianapolis lost eight openers in a row before rallying to tie the Texans 20-20 in Week 1 last season.

The teams release their initial injury reports on Wednesday.

Colts, Jaguars news

Stick with IndyStar.com and Jacksonville.com for updates from the AFC South rivals.

Colts vs. Jaguars start time

1 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

What channel is Colts vs. Jaguars on?

TV: Fox

Radio: 93.5, 97.1, 107.5 FM in Indianapolis

Streaming: Sunday Ticket, NFL+, the Colts app, SiriusXM channels 232 and 813.

Some viewers may be left scrambling because DirecTV and Nexstar are in a carriage dispute. Nexstar owns the Indianapolis Fox affiliate.

Colts vs. Jaguars betting odds

The Jaguars are 5-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 45 points.

Will the roof be open?

The Colts have not decided whether the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open for the game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts vs. Jaguars betting odds, TV, injuries for NFL Week 1 matchup