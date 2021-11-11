Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) have their second opportunity to get to a .500 record after their 0-3 start to the season with a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

The fight for the playoffs is heavy right now in the conference and the Colts need every win they can get if they want to get into the big dance. Entering Week 10, there are 11 of the 16 teams in the AFC that have a record of .500 or better. Each game means more and more as the second half of the schedule kicks off across the NFL.

The Jaguars are coming off their biggest victory of the season after knocking off the Buffalo Bills, a heavy favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The division foe has been a nuisance during the Frank Riech era. The head coach has a 3-3 record against the Jags and has never swept them in his three seasons leading Indianapolis. The last time the organization won both matchups happened in 2014, the last time the Colts won the AFC South.

This will be the first time they will be facing the Urban Meyer-led Jacksonville team this season.

Here are the top five things to watch for when the rivals hit the gridiron on Sunday:

First time facing Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars selected Lawrence with the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft with the vision that he will help get things turned around and be the class of the AFC. The rookie quarterback has dealt with his struggles in his first season as a pro. He’s failed to develop any consistency thus far and is still working on finding out which throws he can make at this level.

But it hasn’t been awful. He still makes plays that show you why he was considered the best quarterback in his class and has steadily has shown more good things than bad as the season has progressed.

His stats aren’t eye-popping, in his eight games, he has thrown for 1,821 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also has 136 rushing yards and picked up two touchdowns on the ground. His mobility could be hindered on Sunday, he is dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s expected to play because it is minor.

The defense has let quarterbacks put together one of their best performances of the year because of their struggles in coverage. Lawrence does have an opportunity to put on his showcase game and let the Colts know he will be a problem for the foreseeable future.

The Indianapolis defense needs to come out and put some pressure on the rookie so he can’t get settled in early so he can pick them apart.

Building off the best performance of the season

The Colts’ offensive line is coming off their best performance of the year in the win over the New York Jets. They completely dominated the trenches and helped create wide open rushing lanes for the running backs. The Jaguars’ defense has allowed 103.4 rushing YPG, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

The rushing attack will always be a focal point with Jonathan Taylor and if the offense can get him going early then it should set them up to get the win in the fourth quarter. It helps set up the play-action shots for Carson Wentz throughout the game and Reich can lean on it to help wear down the defensive front.

Another bonus from how well the offensive line played was the amount of time that Wentz had to sit in the pocket and make his reads. When he has the time, he can make any throw on every level of the field. The offense will have to keep tabs on Josh Allen. The young star for the Jaguars has put together a strong start to his third season. In eight games. he has 39 tackles (27 solo), eight TFL, five and a half sacks, nine QB hits, one interception, and has a fumble recovery.

Indianapolis can’t let him take over the game and make an impact on the outcome.

Is this the game the pass rush puts it together?

Between the injuries and inconsistent play by the secondary, the backend of the defense isn’t the only group to play for the struggles in coverage. The front four has disappeared for long periods of time when it came down to getting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

DeForest Buckner leads the team in sacks (four) despite being constantly doubled and tripled team constantly. If Matt Eberflus wants to help his big man out then he needs to get his players on the outside to start demanding attention from the offensive line.

Kwity Paye was selected in the first round this year because he was supposed to provide the answer to the long-term problem of the defense. After dealing with injuries to the start of his rookie season, he is coming off his best game and should be getting his first NFL sack sooner than later. He got really close against the Jets, he finished with nine pressures, which is the most by a rookie this year.

The Colts need Paye and the rest of the front to start being a problem to the quarterback’s pocket so they can help improve the defense’s ability to defend the pass.

Can the offense keep the hot streak going?

The Colts’ offense was on fire against the Jets and scored the most points (45) in the Frank Reich era. It all started with the big fellas up front doing their job and were in sync for the entire game. Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor took advantage of it to help take the offense to the next level. The quarterback and star back weren’t the only players that were a factor in the performance.

Michal Pittman Jr. continued his year two leap and lead the team in receiving yards. Nyheim Hines got more involved than he has been in recent weeks which added a different element because of his explosiveness. The three-headed attack of Wentz, Taylor, and Pittman Jr. needed some help and Reich got some help from the role players in the offense.

It could be getting another boost this week with the return of T.Y. Hilton, the receiver is practicing which shows he is close to getting cleared from concussion protocol. The balanced attack shows the full capabilities of what they can be on any given Sunday if everyone plays up to their talent.

Avoid the trap

It wasn’t a complete game but Indianapolis took care of the Jets and didn’t allow them to stay in the game once they opened up to a two-score lead. That has been one of the problems in their past matchups with Jacksonville.

It is a four-quarter effort and they have lost games because they let the Jags have the confidence that they have an opportunity to walk away with a victory. 2020 was an example of that, the Jaguars’ only win of the season was against the Colts and that loss almost cost them a shot at the playoffs.

Frank Reich’s team has been taking care of the teams they should beat and they can’t afford to let up in Week 10. This is your typical trap game and the organization has to show up to play.

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right around the corner so their postseason hopes can quickly diminish if they don’t take care of this matchup on Sunday.

A win over their division rivals can help kick off a second-half run and give their fans something to smile about prior to the team’s first episode of Hard Knocks on Wednesday.

