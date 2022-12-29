Colts vs. Giants: Updated injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Not much changes for the Colts outside of a resting player returning to practice. The Colts held a practice Thursday after holding a walkthrough Wednesday.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Ashton Dulin
Concussion
DNP
DNP
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
S Rodney McLeod Jr.
Rest
DNP
FP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II and TE Kylen Granson don’t appear to be trending in the right direction for a return.
WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol, and WR Keke Coutee was signed to the practice squad Thursday.
S Rodney McLeod Jr. returned to practice and should be expected to play.
Game statuses for the weekend will be released Friday on the final injury report.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Giants in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
DT Dexter Lawrence
Rest
DNP
FP
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
LP
LP
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Ankle
LP
LP
DE Leonard Williams
Neck
LP
LP
