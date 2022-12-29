Colts vs. Giants: Updated injury report for Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Not much changes for the Colts outside of a resting player returning to practice. The Colts held a practice Thursday after holding a walkthrough Wednesday.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
12/28

Thu.
12/29

Fri.
12/30

Status

WR Ashton Dulin

Concussion

DNP

DNP

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

S Rodney McLeod Jr.

Rest

DNP

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II and TE Kylen Granson don’t appear to be trending in the right direction for a return.

  • WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol, and WR Keke Coutee was signed to the practice squad Thursday.

  • S Rodney McLeod Jr. returned to practice and should be expected to play.

  • Game statuses for the weekend will be released Friday on the final injury report.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Giants in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
12/28

Thu.
12/29

Fri.
12/30

Status

DT Dexter Lawrence

Rest

DNP

FP

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Knee

LP

LP

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Ankle

LP

LP

DE Leonard Williams

Neck

LP

LP

