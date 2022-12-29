Colts vs. Giants: Updated injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Not much changes for the Colts outside of a resting player returning to practice. The Colts held a practice Thursday after holding a walkthrough Wednesday.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

12/28 Thu.

12/29 Fri.

12/30 Status WR Ashton Dulin Concussion DNP DNP TE Kylen Granson Ankle DNP DNP S Rodney McLeod Jr. Rest DNP FP CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II and TE Kylen Granson don’t appear to be trending in the right direction for a return.

WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol, and WR Keke Coutee was signed to the practice squad Thursday.

S Rodney McLeod Jr. returned to practice and should be expected to play.

Game statuses for the weekend will be released Friday on the final injury report.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Giants in Week 17:

Player Injury Wed.

12/28 Thu.

12/29 Fri.

12/30 Status DT Dexter Lawrence Rest DNP FP CB Adoree’ Jackson Knee LP LP OLB Azeez Ojulari Ankle LP LP DE Leonard Williams Neck LP LP

