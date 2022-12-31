Colts vs. Giants: Staff picks and predictions for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are set for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Though the Colts have nothing to play for outside of their pride, the Giants will be bringing the heat as they look to capture their first playoff berth since 2016.

Vegas has the Colts sitting as 5.5-point underdogs to the Giants while almost all of the experts around the league are siding with New York to come away with a win.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff views this game:

Kevin Hickey: Giants 23, Colts 17

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Giants are rightfully favored in this game. While their talent on paper may not be light years ahead of the Colts, they are far better coached and all-around tougher. Wink Martindale’s defense should be salivating at the chance of disrupting the Colts offense with exotic blitzes. The Giants get better as the game progresses where the Colts have a -81 point differential in the fourth quarter under Jeff Saturday. That said, the Giants love playing in one-score games, and this one could come down to a final drive. But I expect the Giants to win with the playoffs on the line as the Colts struggle to stop Saquon Barkley and Big Blue’s rushing attack.

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Cody Manning: Giants 24, Colts 21

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Indianapolis Colts are headed to New York to face the Giants to end their five-game losing streak under Jeff Saturday. The offense continues to struggle under Nick Foles as they turnover the ball a couple times but take advantage of some great field position from defense for three touchdowns. The defense does its job as they have but it’s Daniel Jones who leads the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to give the G-Men a 24-21 win over the Colts.

Follow Cody on Twitter (@CodyTalksNFL)

John Alfieri: Giants 20, Colts 10

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

This game is pretty simple. The Giants, while not having an insane amount of talent, are a playoff team. They have done just enough to consistently win this year, and are in the beginning stages of a successful rebuild. The Colts on the other hand are in the opposite situation.

Story continues

The Giants should be able to move the ball well on Sunday, with Saquon Barkley posied for a big afternoon. Expect Daniel Jones to add some rushing yards as well. The matchup of the day will be the Giants offensive line versus the Colts front 7.

On the other side, the Giants defensive line will have a field day getting after Nick Foles. This talented group will be too much for the Colts struggling offensive line to handle, leading to another lackluster performance from Indianapolis.

Follow John on Twitter (@alfierijohn)

Nick Melillo: TBD

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

TBD

Follow Nick on Twitter (@CircleCity21)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire