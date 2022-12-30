Colts vs. Giants: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are just about set for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

While Vegas has the Giants sitting comfortably as 5.5-point home favorites, let’s take a look at how the experts around the league are viewing this matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Giants

25-17

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Giants

20-11

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Giants

24-10

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Giants

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Giants

Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)

Giants

27-23

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Giants

27-21

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Giants

28-13

Link

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Giants

Link

Bleacher Report

Giants

26-17

Link

Unsurprisingly, 98% of analysts are choosing the Giants to win this matchup over at Tallysight. As the Giants look to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2016 season, the Colts are simply playing for pride.

Even though the Giants are heavily favored, it could still be a close game. The Colts offense has been putrid for most of the season, but 12 of the Giants’ 15 games have resulted in a point differential of eight or fewer points.

It’s likely this game comes down to a final drive, but that’s only if the Colts offense can muster together any type of rhythm.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories