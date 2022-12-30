Colts vs. Giants: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are just about set for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
While Vegas has the Giants sitting comfortably as 5.5-point home favorites, let’s take a look at how the experts around the league are viewing this matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Link
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Giants
25-17
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Giants
20-11
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
Giants
24-10
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Giants
—
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Giants
—
Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)
Giants
27-23
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Giants
27-21
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Giants
28-13
Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)
Giants
—
Bleacher Report
Giants
26-17
Unsurprisingly, 98% of analysts are choosing the Giants to win this matchup over at Tallysight. As the Giants look to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2016 season, the Colts are simply playing for pride.
Even though the Giants are heavily favored, it could still be a close game. The Colts offense has been putrid for most of the season, but 12 of the Giants’ 15 games have resulted in a point differential of eight or fewer points.
It’s likely this game comes down to a final drive, but that’s only if the Colts offense can muster together any type of rhythm.
