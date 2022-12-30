Colts vs. Giants: Keys to victory in Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves trying to finish the season on a high note as they head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants.

The “G-Men” are fighting for a playoff spot at 8-6-1 and will punch their ticket to the postseason with a win on Sunday.

The Giants aren’t the most talented team on paper, but they are well-coached enough to win tight games. They will certainly be bringing their “A Game” when the Colts come to town this weekend, and Indy will have another challenge ahead of them.

While fans understandably may prioritize the 2023 NFL draft over winning a meaningless game, the players won’t abide by that mentality.

Here are the keys to victory for the Colts if they want to walk out of New Jersey with a win:

Establish the run

Moving the ball on the ground was nearly impossible for Jeff Saturday’s team Sunday night against the Chargers. The Colts running backs mustered just 69 yards, which can’t happen if you want to beat a good team like the Giants. Look for Zack Moss to get more carries as the Colts look for a solid back that can play behind Jonathan Taylor in the future.

Another aspect of the run game is the receivers. The Colts have some speedsters that they have given the ball to in the past but have moved away from that in the second half of the year. It would be nice to see Parris Campbell or Michael Pittman Jr. get the ball and take it around the edge.

Get after “Danny Dimes”

Daniel Jones has quietly had a very productive year with his arm and his legs. He has 3,028 passing yards on the year, adding 617 yards on the ground. He is surprisingly mobile and can make defenses pay if he has time to throw. That’s where the Colts pass rush must step up.

Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo have both shown signs they can be promising pass rushers in this league. The future is bright for the Colts’ defensive line, and they have another chance to prove that this week. Getting after Jones will throw off the Giants’ rhythm and force them off the field before a big play breaks out. Containing Jones will also be a big challenge that Zaire Franklin and Bobby Okereke will have to watch out for.

It starts up front

The Colts’ offensive line has been, for lack of a better term, abysmal. Missed assignments, protection breakdowns, and running into other players are just some of the issues this team has faced in 2022.

If Nick Foles wants to have any chance at throwing the football, this group has to play better.

Rookie Bernhard Raimann has slowly progressed over the course of this season and could become the left tackle of the future. He and Quenton Nelson have to find some synergy if they want to turn things around. Whether it’s pass or run blocking, the Indianapolis offensive line needs to provide more effort in the trenches.

Shut down Saquon

It’s no secret that a big reason for the Giants success this season has been due to running back Saquon Barkley. His toughness and speed are a rare combination and when he is healthy, Brian Daboll’s offense looks much different. He will be the X-Factor in this one.

It will be up the Deforest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and the rest of the Colts’ defensive line to push the Giants back and now allow any holes to open up. Shutting down Barkley will derail this Giants team and hopefully give the Colts a shot to play the spoiler.

