Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Ashton Dulin
Concussion
DNP
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
S Rodney McLeod Jr.
Rest
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
Notes
The Colts held a walkthrough Wednesday so the participation levels are estimations.
CB Kenny Moore II and TE Kylen Granson both would have sat out of practice. Neither played in Week 16, and Moore hasn’t played or practiced since suffering the injury in Week 12.
WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol after taking a nasty hit in Week 16 against the Chargers. It’s going to be difficult for him to make it back this week, but it’s still worth monitoring.
S Rodney McLeod Jr. got a rest day so he should be expected to play, barring a change.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Giants in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
DT Dexter Lawrence
Rest
DNP
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
LP
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Ankle
LP
DE Leonard Williams
Neck
LP
