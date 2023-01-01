Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts’ inactives:

Name

Position

Injury

Kylen Granson

TE

Ankle

Kenny Moore II

CB

Ankle

Ashton Dulin

WR

Concussion

Matt Ryan

QB

Eric Johnson II

DT

Wesley French

C

Cameron McGrone

LB

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game

  • Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams.

  • LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad last week, is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

New York Giants’ inactives:

Name

Position

Injury

Adoree’ Jackson

CB

Knee

 

