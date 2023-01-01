Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts’ inactives:
Name
Position
Injury
Kylen Granson
TE
Ankle
Kenny Moore II
CB
Ankle
Ashton Dulin
WR
Concussion
Matt Ryan
QB
Eric Johnson II
DT
—
Wesley French
C
—
Cameron McGrone
LB
—
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game
Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams.
LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad last week, is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
New York Giants’ inactives:
Name
Position
Injury
Adoree’ Jackson
CB
Knee
