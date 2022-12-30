Colts vs. Giants: Final injury report for Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

There were no surprises on the Colts’ injury report even with three players being ruled out.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
12/28

Thu.
12/29

Fri.
12/30

Status

WR Ashton Dulin

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Rodney McLeod Jr.

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Giants in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
12/28

Thu.
12/29

Fri.
12/30

Status

DT Dexter Lawrence

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Doubtful

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DE Leonard Williams

Neck

LP

LP

LP

