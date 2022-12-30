Colts vs. Giants: Final injury report for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

There were no surprises on the Colts’ injury report even with three players being ruled out.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 17:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

12/28 Thu.

12/29 Fri.

12/30 Status WR Ashton Dulin Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out TE Kylen Granson Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out S Rodney McLeod Jr. Rest DNP FP FP CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Giants in Week 17:

Player Injury Wed.

12/28 Thu.

12/29 Fri.

12/30 Status DT Dexter Lawrence Rest DNP FP FP CB Adoree’ Jackson Knee LP LP LP Doubtful OLB Azeez Ojulari Ankle LP LP LP Questionable DE Leonard Williams Neck LP LP LP

