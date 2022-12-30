Colts vs. Giants: Final injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
There were no surprises on the Colts’ injury report even with three players being ruled out.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Ashton Dulin
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Rodney McLeod Jr.
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Giants in Week 17:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
DT Dexter Lawrence
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Doubtful
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DE Leonard Williams
Neck
LP
LP
LP
