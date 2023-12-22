Colts vs. Falcons: Updated injury report for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-8) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Notes

The Colts returned to practice Thursday after starting the week with a walkthrough

RB Jonathan Taylor practiced in full with a brace on his right thumb. His status Friday will tell us a lot about his chances to play this weekend.

RT Braden Smith and RB Zack Moss are trending toward missing this week’s game unless they log a practice Friday.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. practiced in full without a non-contact jersey, one of the final steps of the concussion protocol.

K Matt Gay returned to a limited basis Thursday, which is encouraging for his chances to play.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Falcons in Week 16:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire