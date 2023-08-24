Colts vs. Eagles: How to watch, stream, listen to preseason finale
The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles will conclude their preseason schedules Thursday night with a finale at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wrapping up the preseason a bit earlier than most teams, the Colts will have a few extra days to ponder their roster cuts, which officially come Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
The saga surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor has taken hold of the narrative surrounding the team, but we’ll get to see the starters for the final time before they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 for the opener.
Here’s the game information for the preseason finale:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1)
When: Thursday, Aug. 24, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA
How to Watch
Channel: Amazon Prime (national), WRTV (regional)
Broadcast: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
How to Listen
Sirius XM Channel 381 (Colts)
Sirius XM Channel 225 (Bears)
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE
How to Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Indianapolis Colts official app
Indianapolis Colts official website
NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)
Upcoming Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Result
1
Sunday, Sept. 10
vs
Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
2
Sunday, Sept. 17
at
Texans
1:00 p.m.
3
Sunday, Sept. 24
at
Ravens
1:00 p.m.
4
Sunday, Oct. 1
vs
Rams
1:00 p.m.
5
Sunday, Oct. 8
vs
Titans
1:00 p.m.
6
Sunday, Oct. 15
at
Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
7
Sunday, Oct. 22
vs
Browns
1:00 p.m.
8
Sunday, Oct. 29
vs
Saints
1:00 p.m.
9
Sunday, Nov. 5
at
Panthers
4:05 p.m.
10
Sunday, Nov. 12
at
Patriots (Germany)
9:30 a.m.
11
Sunday, Nov. 19
BYE
BYE
BYE
12
Sunday, Nov. 26
vs
Buccaneers
1:00 p.m.
13
Sunday, Dec. 3
at
Titans
1:00 p.m.
14
Sunday, Dec. 10
at
Bengals
1:00 p.m.
15
TBD
vs
TBD
16
Sunday, Dec. 24
at
Falcons
1:00 p.m.
17
Sunday, Dec. 31
vs
Raiders
1:00 p.m.
18
TBD
vs
Texans
TBD
Social Media
