Colts vs. Eagles: How to watch, stream, listen to preseason finale

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles will conclude their preseason schedules Thursday night with a finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wrapping up the preseason a bit earlier than most teams, the Colts will have a few extra days to ponder their roster cuts, which officially come Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The saga surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor has taken hold of the narrative surrounding the team, but we’ll get to see the starters for the final time before they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 for the opener.

Here’s the game information for the preseason finale:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1)

When: Thursday, Aug. 24, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

How to Watch

Channel: Amazon Prime (national), WRTV (regional)

Broadcast: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

How to Listen

Sirius XM Channel 381 (Colts)

Sirius XM Channel 225 (Bears)

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

Indianapolis Colts official app

Indianapolis Colts official website

NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)

Upcoming Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Result 1 Sunday, Sept. 10 vs Jaguars 1:00 p.m. 2 Sunday, Sept. 17 at Texans 1:00 p.m. 3 Sunday, Sept. 24 at Ravens 1:00 p.m. 4 Sunday, Oct. 1 vs Rams 1:00 p.m. 5 Sunday, Oct. 8 vs Titans 1:00 p.m. 6 Sunday, Oct. 15 at Jaguars 1:00 p.m. 7 Sunday, Oct. 22 vs Browns 1:00 p.m. 8 Sunday, Oct. 29 vs Saints 1:00 p.m. 9 Sunday, Nov. 5 at Panthers 4:05 p.m. 10 Sunday, Nov. 12 at Patriots (Germany) 9:30 a.m. 11 Sunday, Nov. 19 BYE BYE BYE 12 Sunday, Nov. 26 vs Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. 13 Sunday, Dec. 3 at Titans 1:00 p.m. 14 Sunday, Dec. 10 at Bengals 1:00 p.m. 15 TBD vs Steelers TBD 16 Sunday, Dec. 24 at Falcons 1:00 p.m. 17 Sunday, Dec. 31 vs Raiders 1:00 p.m. 18 TBD vs Texans TBD

Social Media

