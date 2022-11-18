Colts vs. Eagles: Updated injury report for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts seem to be dealing with a batch of illnesses as a few more players were added to the injury report Thursday. Check back Friday afternoon to see what their statuses are entering the weekend.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

11/16 Thur.

11/17 Fri.

11/18 Status DT DeForest Buckner Neck DNP FP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP FP RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP LP S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP FP CB Kenny Moore II Illness DNP DNP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP DNP LS Luke Rhodes Calf DNP LP C Ryan Kelly Knee LP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP FP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder LP DNP LB JoJo Domann Neck FP FP LB Zaire Franklin Illness — DNP CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Illness — DNP DT Grover Stewart Rest — DNP

Notes

The players with illnesses will be ones to watch entering the weekend.

DE Kwity Paye seems to be trending toward not playing again due to the nagging hamstring injury.

TE Jelani Woods was downgraded from a limited participant to a non-particpant.

DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly, RB Deon Jackson and LS Luke Rhodes all upgraded their participation statuses from Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player Injury Wed.

11/16 Thur.

11/17 Fri.

11/18 Status CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP DNP WR A.J. Brown Ankle LP LP WR Britain Covey Thigh LP LP DT Fletcher Cox Foot LP LP C Jason Kelce Ankle LP LP LB Haason Reddick Thigh LP LP WR DeVonta Smith Knee LP LP

