Colts vs. Eagles: Updated injury report for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts seem to be dealing with a batch of illnesses as a few more players were added to the injury report Thursday. Check back Friday afternoon to see what their statuses are entering the weekend.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Neck
DNP
FP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
RB Deon Jackson
Knee
DNP
LP
S Rodney McLeod
Rest
DNP
FP
CB Kenny Moore II
Illness
DNP
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LS Luke Rhodes
Calf
DNP
LP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
LP
FP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
LP
DNP
LB JoJo Domann
Neck
FP
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Illness
—
DNP
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Illness
—
DNP
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
Notes
The players with illnesses will be ones to watch entering the weekend.
DE Kwity Paye seems to be trending toward not playing again due to the nagging hamstring injury.
TE Jelani Woods was downgraded from a limited participant to a non-particpant.
DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly, RB Deon Jackson and LS Luke Rhodes all upgraded their participation statuses from Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Josh Jobe
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR A.J. Brown
Ankle
LP
LP
WR Britain Covey
Thigh
LP
LP
DT Fletcher Cox
Foot
LP
LP
C Jason Kelce
Ankle
LP
LP
LB Haason Reddick
Thigh
LP
LP
WR DeVonta Smith
Knee
LP
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)