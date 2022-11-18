Breaking news:

Colts vs. Eagles: Updated injury report for Week 11

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts seem to be dealing with a batch of illnesses as a few more players were added to the injury report Thursday. Check back Friday afternoon to see what their statuses are entering the weekend.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/16

Thur.
11/17

Fri.
11/18

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Neck

DNP

FP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

RB Deon Jackson

Knee

DNP

LP

S Rodney McLeod

Rest

DNP

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

Illness

DNP

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LS Luke Rhodes

Calf

DNP

LP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

FP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

LP

DNP

LB JoJo Domann

Neck

FP

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Illness

DNP

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Illness

DNP

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

Notes

  • The players with illnesses will be ones to watch entering the weekend.

  • DE Kwity Paye seems to be trending toward not playing again due to the nagging hamstring injury.

  • TE Jelani Woods was downgraded from a limited participant to a non-particpant.

  • DT DeForest Buckner, C Ryan Kelly, RB Deon Jackson and LS Luke Rhodes all upgraded their participation statuses from Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/16

Thur.
11/17

Fri.
11/18

Status

CB Josh Jobe

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

WR A.J. Brown

Ankle

LP

LP

WR Britain Covey

Thigh

LP

LP

DT Fletcher Cox

Foot

LP

LP

C Jason Kelce

Ankle

LP

LP

LB Haason Reddick

Thigh

LP

LP

WR DeVonta Smith

Knee

LP

LP

Recommended Stories