Colts vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) pulled off an upset in their most recent game and will be looking to do so again when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Taking on the team that’s tied with the best record in football is no easy task, but these Colts under interim head coach Jeff Saturday showed plenty of fight in their first game together. Now, they have an extremely tall task of upsetting the Eagles at home.

Here’s how the experts around the league view this game shaking out:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Eagles

30-17

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Eagles

27-22

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Eagles

27-20

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Eagles

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Eagles

Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)

Eagles

27-13

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Eagles

27-20

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Eagles

27-24

Link

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Eagles

Link

Bleacher Report

Eagles

24-14

Link

Over at Tallysight, 96% of the analysts who submitted picks are siding with the Eagles to win the matchup.

Even after the Colts came away with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 10, it’s difficult to logically pick them to win this game. Anything can happen in the NFL as we saw Monday night when the Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders.

However, it should be no surprise that the Colts are overwhelming underdogs in this matchup. We’ll see if they can overcome those odds to pull off another pretty big upset this season.

