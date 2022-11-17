Colts vs. Eagles: Initial injury report for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Neck
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
RB Deon Jackson
Knee
DNP
S Rodney McLeod
Rest
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Illness
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
LS Luke Rhodes
Calf
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
LP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
LP
LB JoJo Domann
Neck
FP
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Josh Jobe
Hamstring
DNP
WR A.J. Brown
Ankle
LP
WR Britain Covey
Thigh
LP
DT Fletcher Cox
Foot
LP
C Jason Kelce
Ankle
LP
LB Haason Reddick
Thigh
LP
WR DeVonta Smith
Knee
LP
