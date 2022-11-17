Colts vs. Eagles: Initial injury report for Week 11

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/17

Thur.
11/18

Fri.
11/19

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Neck

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

RB Deon Jackson

Knee

DNP

S Rodney McLeod

Rest

DNP

CB Kenny Moore II

Illness

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

LS Luke Rhodes

Calf

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

LP

LB JoJo Domann

Neck

FP

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/9

Thur.
11/10

Fri.
11/11

Status

CB Josh Jobe

Hamstring

DNP

WR A.J. Brown

Ankle

LP

WR Britain Covey

Thigh

LP

DT Fletcher Cox

Foot

LP

C Jason Kelce

Ankle

LP

LB Haason Reddick

Thigh

LP

WR DeVonta Smith

Knee

LP

 

