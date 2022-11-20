Colts vs. Eagles: Inactive players for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
On the final injury report, the Colts ruled out two players and had three more listed as questionable—all three of which are starters.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 11:
Name
Position
Injury
Kwity Paye
DE
Ankle
Jelani Woods
TE
Shoulder
Matt Pryor
OL
Illness
Nick Foles
QB
—
Trevor Denbow
S
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Notes
RT Braden Smith was listed as questionable with a back injury but is active.
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and LB Zaire Franklin are both active after being listed as questionable with illnesses.
OL Matt Pryor is in the hospital due to an illness Sunday morning.
Undrafted rookie C Wesley French is active after being a healthy scratch for the majority of the season.
Here are the inactive players for the Eagles in Week 11:
Name
Position
Injury
Josh Jobe
CB
Hamstring
Ian Book
QB
—
Trey Sermon
RB
—
Josh Sills
OL
—
Sua Opeta
OL
—
