Colts vs. Eagles: Inactive players for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On the final injury report, the Colts ruled out two players and had three more listed as questionable—all three of which are starters.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 11:

Name

Position

Injury

Kwity Paye

DE

Ankle

Jelani Woods

TE

Shoulder

Matt Pryor

OL

Illness

Nick Foles

QB

Trevor Denbow

S

Mike Strachan

WR

Chris Williams

DT

Notes

  • RT Braden Smith was listed as questionable with a back injury but is active.

  • CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and LB Zaire Franklin are both active after being listed as questionable with illnesses.

  • OL Matt Pryor is in the hospital due to an illness Sunday morning.

  • Undrafted rookie C Wesley French is active after being a healthy scratch for the majority of the season.

Here are the inactive players for the Eagles in Week 11:

Name

Position

Injury

Josh Jobe

CB

Hamstring

Ian Book

QB

Trey Sermon

RB

Josh Sills

OL

Sua Opeta

OL

