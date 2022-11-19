Colts vs. Eagles: Final injury report in Week 11

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts ruled out two players, they’ll have three more listed as questionable going into the weekend. On the other side, the Eagles ruld out just one player.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/16

Thur.
11/17

Fri.
11/18

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Neck

DNP

FP

FP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

RB Deon Jackson

Knee

DNP

LP

FP

S Rodney McLeod

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

Illness

DNP

DNP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LS Luke Rhodes

Calf

DNP

LP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

FP

FP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB JoJo Domann

Neck

FP

FP

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

FP

T Braden Smith

Back

DNP

Questionable

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye and TE Jelani Woods were both ruled out.

  • RT Braden Smith was added to the injury report after tweaking his back.

  • The players with illness will be the ones to watch over the course of the weekend.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/16

Thur.
11/17

Fri.
11/18

Status

CB Josh Jobe

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR A.J. Brown

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

WR Britain Covey

Thigh

LP

LP

FP

DT Fletcher Cox

Foot

LP

LP

FP

C Jason Kelce

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

LB Haason Reddick

Thigh

LP

LP

FP

WR DeVonta Smith

Knee

LP

LP

FP

