Colts vs. Eagles: Final injury report in Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts ruled out two players, they’ll have three more listed as questionable going into the weekend. On the other side, the Eagles ruld out just one player.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Neck
DNP
FP
FP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
RB Deon Jackson
Knee
DNP
LP
FP
S Rodney McLeod
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
CB Kenny Moore II
Illness
DNP
DNP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LS Luke Rhodes
Calf
DNP
LP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
FP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
LP
FP
FP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB JoJo Domann
Neck
FP
FP
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Illness
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Illness
—
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
FP
T Braden Smith
Back
—
—
DNP
Questionable
Notes
DE Kwity Paye and TE Jelani Woods were both ruled out.
RT Braden Smith was added to the injury report after tweaking his back.
The players with illness will be the ones to watch over the course of the weekend.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Josh Jobe
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR A.J. Brown
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
WR Britain Covey
Thigh
LP
LP
FP
DT Fletcher Cox
Foot
LP
LP
FP
C Jason Kelce
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
LB Haason Reddick
Thigh
LP
LP
FP
WR DeVonta Smith
Knee
LP
LP
FP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)