Colts vs. Eagles: Final injury report in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts ruled out two players, they’ll have three more listed as questionable going into the weekend. On the other side, the Eagles ruld out just one player.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

11/16 Thur.

11/17 Fri.

11/18 Status DT DeForest Buckner Neck DNP FP FP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP FP FP RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP LP FP S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP FP FP CB Kenny Moore II Illness DNP DNP FP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LS Luke Rhodes Calf DNP LP FP C Ryan Kelly Knee LP FP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP FP FP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder LP DNP DNP Out LB JoJo Domann Neck FP FP FP LB Zaire Franklin Illness — DNP DNP Questionable CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Illness — DNP DNP Questionable DT Grover Stewart Rest — DNP FP T Braden Smith Back — — DNP Questionable

Notes

DE Kwity Paye and TE Jelani Woods were both ruled out.

RT Braden Smith was added to the injury report after tweaking his back.

The players with illness will be the ones to watch over the course of the weekend.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player Injury Wed.

11/16 Thur.

11/17 Fri.

11/18 Status CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out WR A.J. Brown Ankle LP LP FP WR Britain Covey Thigh LP LP FP DT Fletcher Cox Foot LP LP FP C Jason Kelce Ankle LP LP FP LB Haason Reddick Thigh LP LP FP WR DeVonta Smith Knee LP LP FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire